December 10, 2021
Report: Chelsea 'Interested' in Signing Leicester City's Wesley Fofana Next Summer

Chelsea are believed to be 'interested' in signing Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, according to reports. 

The Blues will be keen to strengthen their defensive options due to a number of their current first team choices seeing their contracts expire at the end of the season. 

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen speculated to be leaving the club, Chelsea will be looking for their replacements. 

According to Goal, Thomas Tuchel's side are keen on signing the 20-year-old defender from the Foxes.

Despite currently sitting on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal, the report suggests that Chelsea scouts consider him to be one of the best options out there for his age.

A move for the Frenchman won't be made until next summer however, with the European Champions waiting to see how he recovers from his broken fibula and ankle ligament.

His contract at Leicester doesn't expire until 2025, so they will be sure to ask for a high price should the Blues want to sign him.

Rudiger and Christensen have been the recent subjects of speculation over their contract situations at Chelsea with reports suggesting that while they have been in negotiations with the club over new deals, they could still leave west London at the end of the season.

The Blues could also see club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva leave next summer, with extensions to their contracts yet to be agreed for either of the centre-backs.

