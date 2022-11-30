Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus in January.

Mohammed Kudus made a bold claim a week ago that Neymar was not a better player than him, and he done no harms to that claim against South Korea when he netted two goals to win the game.

The Ajax forward has been in fine form for club and country this season, and has attracted the attention of a few big clubs around Europe. Chelsea are one of those clubs.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest for the Ghanaian, and will face stiff competition if they decide to move for him in January.

According to Fichajes in Spain, Chelsea are interested in signing Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus in January, but will face a lot of competition for the signature of the player.

PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea are all interested in the player, but it remains to be seen if all four are willing to put in an offer.

Mohammed Kudus has been in fine form for Ajax this season.

Kudus can play in a number of positions, as a number 9 or in behind the striker as a number 10. That versatility will be important for Chelsea if they do make a move for him.

The fee will be high, and as we seen with Antony to Manchester United, Ajax will stand firm. It could be £70-80million, but for the quality of the player, it's a fee that is worth it. A deal is one to keep an eye on.

