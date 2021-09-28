Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Allan Saint-Maximin

Chelsea are interested in the signing of Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports.

The Blues are believed to be keen on acquiring the Frenchman, who joined the Magpies in 2019 from Nice.

The skilful winger has also attracted attention from other Premier League clubs, meaning there could be competition for his signature should a transfer be a possibility.

According to Calciomercato via Geordie Boot Boys, Chelsea want to sign Saint-Maximin next year.

There is also reported interest from Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton.

The France international has made seven appearances for his country and at just 24-years-old, he still has many years of match time ahead of him.

So far this season Saint-Maximin has recorded two goals and three assists in seven games, cementing a solid start to his third campaign in a black and white shirt.

His numbers so far are almost equal to those he achieved last season, suggesting that he is improving as a player.

The Geordie Boot Boys believe that it is only a matter of time until a big club such as Chelsea swoop in and attempt to make an offer for one of Newcastle's star players.

The two sides are set to meet each other in the Premier League at the end of October.

In the meantime, the Blues will face Juventus in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night. Thomas Tuchel's side will be keen to bounce back with a win after their disappointing first loss of the season against Manchester City on Saturday.

