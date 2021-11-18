Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Report: Chelsea Interested in Eden Hazard Loan Deal

Chelsea are interested in signing Eden Hazard on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has failed to hit the form he had at Chelsea since his 2019 switch for £89 million to the Bernabeu.

His dream move hasn't quite worked out due to several injury setbacks and he has constantly been linked with a move away, including back to Stamford Bridge.

According to Spanish journalist Thomas Gonzalez, Hazard could leave in January, and Chelsea, Newcastle United and Juventus are all interested in a loan deal

Hazard feels he is last choice in Ancelotti's mind behind Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Lucas Vazquez, Federico Valverde and Marcos Asensio. 

As per the report, Hazard leaving in January is 'not impossible' and Ancelotti wouldn't stand in his way.

"Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave.

"In my own personal opinion I don’t have any doubts about that."

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez revealed earlier this week that Hazard is 'sad' at Real.

"Hazard is medically in his best moment since he arrived at Real Madrid," Martinez told COPE.

"He is sad in football terms, this is the first time that he is experiencing this situation.

"He is a player who has always led winning projects and now he doesn’t have that role, but he is a footballer of exceptional talent and that is never lost, you have to have faith in him."

