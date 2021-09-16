Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Youngster Arsen Zakharyan - Barcelona Also Interested

Chelsea are interested in signing Russian youngster Arsen Zakharyan, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is currently at Dynamo Moscow and can play on both the left and right of the midfield.

It is believed that Barcelona will also be battling for his signature.

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/Sipa USA

According to Nobel Arustamyan via SportsMole, the Blues are hoping to secure a deal for the young prospect but Barcelona are set to hold talks in the next few weeks.

Dynamo Moscow have not yet received any official bid.

Zakharyan has already been capped twice for his national team and was even included in their preliminary squad for Euro 2020, but illness meant he had to remain at home for the tournament.

Erik Romanenko/TASS/Sipa USA

So far this campaign he has featured seven times for his club including a goal and three assists, with Dynamo Moscow currently sitting in fifth in the Russian Premier League.

He scored 12 and assisted 13 in 31 games last season across all competitions, with the youngster playing across all areas of the midfield.

Zakharyan's current contract runs until the summer of 2024, with SportsMole also saying that a fee of around €15 million could be enough to seal a move.

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League table having picked up wins against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Aston Villa, as well as a crucial point away at Liverpool.

The Blues also returned to continental action this week as they began their Champions League title defence. Romelu Lukaku's fourth goal in four games was enough for Chelsea to secure a 1-0 win over Zenit on Tuesday evening.

