Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Yann Sommer

Yann Sommer has suddenly became available on the market as a potential free agent, and a lot of top clubs are swarming around the potential opportunity to get their hands on the Switzerland goal keeper.

Sommer was impressive for Switzerland in the World Cup despite crashing out to a 6-1 defeat by Portugal, and would be an asset to any club that decides to try and sign him.

Chelsea are weighing up the prospect of moving for Sommer.

Chelsea are interested in signing Yann Sommer. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are weighing up the prospect of signing Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who could be available as a free transfer in the summer.

Sommer's contract expires in June, and unless he signs a new one before then he can leave the German club on a free to whichever club he chooses.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen the goalkeeper spot with Edouard Mendy possibly leaving the club, and a short term plan like Yann Sommer may be a good way to go while they prioritise other positions.

Midfield is the number one priority for Chelsea, and there is expected to be a lot of money pumped into that position in both January and the summer.

Sommer is an idea at the moment that Chelsea are exploring, and they may choose to make it more than an idea in the coming weeks.

