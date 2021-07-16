Report: Chelsea Identify Alfonso Pedraza as Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri Replacement

Chelsea have identified a replacement for the duo.

Chelsea have identified Villareal's wing-back Alfonso Pedraza as a potential replacement for Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, according to reports.

Both Alonso and Emerson have been linked with moves abroad, predominantly to the Serie A.

As per Will Faulks, Chelsea's interest in Pedraza is serious.

The Blues will look to sign the defender later in the summer if both Alonso and Emerson depart.

Villareal are said to be open to selling the player, with Pedraza happy to move for a big wage increase.

The full-back is coming off the back of a Europa League winning season with the Spanish club, who Chelsea face in the UEFA Super Cup in August.

Napoli appears to be the most likely destination for Emerson, who is coming off the back of a Euro 2020 winning campaign with Italy.

The current Napoli manager has previously hinted at a deal for Emerson.

Spalletti coached Emerson during a brief period at Roma and could be reunited with the defender if a deal can be reached.

The Argentine manager said: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

However, the full-back has also been linker with Inter Milan and Roma this summer.

Alonso will also be allowed to leave Chelsea for the right price this summer.

Inter Milan have shown a lot of interest in Alonso and were previously in talks with the Spaniard over a move as part of a deal for Achraf Hakimi.

However, Hakimi opted to move to Paris Saint-Germain so a move for Alonso never came to fruition.

Alonso has attracted interest from several other top European clubs including Barcelona, whilst it is also thought that AS Roma are looking at the wing-back.

If both players find their way out of Chelsea this summer, expect a move for Pedraza to happen.

