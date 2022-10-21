Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Interested In Villarreal Striker Arnaut Danjuma

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Chelsea have registered an interest in Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma.

Chelsea are in the market for a young striker, and have already registered interest in a number of them around Europe as they look to bolster their attacking options in January or the summer.

Jonathan David is a player of interest, and certainly someone Chelsea will pursue. Another name on the list is Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma, who has transformed himself since his time in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not getting any younger, and Chelsea need a young hungry forward to lead the line.

Chelsea are interested in Arnaut Danjuma.

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea have joined the race for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma. As with every player Chelsea chase, they are high profile, and they are not the only club chasing the player.

Newcastle have already shopped in La Liga this season, signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, and they also share Chelsea's interest in Arnaut Danjuma.

Arnaut Danjuma in action against Barcelona.

AC Milan also have an interest, as they look to sign a younger striker to replace the ageing Olivier Giroud. Danjuma has two goals in four matches in La Liga this season, and had 10 in 23 last season for a Villarreal side who nearly went all the way in the Champions League, a competition he scored six goals in eleven matches in.

Chelsea will continue to monitor the situation, and will likely try to sign a striker in January to help cement a top four spot.

