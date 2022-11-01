Report: Chelsea Interested In Wolves Defender Nelson Semedo

Chelsea have their eyes clearly set on a new back-up right-back to push Reece James for his spot and cover for him when he is out injured like he is now. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the only two available when he is out injured.

The blue's have identified it as an area that needs to be stronger, and are targeting right-backs that fit their profile and formation in a bid to provide some healthy competition.

Nelson Semedo is a shock target, but it does make some sense when the finer details are analysed.

Chelsea are interested in Nelson Semedo from Wolves. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have an interest in signing Portuguese full-back Nelson Semedo from Wolves. It is a surprising transfer rumour, but he does fit the system Graham Potter likes to play quite well.

Wolves have often player a back three or a back five, and Nelson Semedo has often been a right-wing back. The ability to play there in a Graham Potter is important, and Chelsea are currently having to deploy Raheem Sterling there at times.

Nelson Semedo would provide cover for Reece James. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Semedo would be a cheap option who maybe won't be frustrated at not being first-choice every week at the club behind Reece James. It may be a deal to explore if the other targets Chelsea have fall through.

Benjamin Pavard and Jeremie Frimpong are two targets, and now add Nelson Semedo to that list.

