Report: Chelsea Interested In Wolves Defender Nelson Semedo
Chelsea have their eyes clearly set on a new back-up right-back to push Reece James for his spot and cover for him when he is out injured like he is now. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the only two available when he is out injured.
The blue's have identified it as an area that needs to be stronger, and are targeting right-backs that fit their profile and formation in a bid to provide some healthy competition.
Nelson Semedo is a shock target, but it does make some sense when the finer details are analysed.
According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea have an interest in signing Portuguese full-back Nelson Semedo from Wolves. It is a surprising transfer rumour, but he does fit the system Graham Potter likes to play quite well.
Read More
Wolves have often player a back three or a back five, and Nelson Semedo has often been a right-wing back. The ability to play there in a Graham Potter is important, and Chelsea are currently having to deploy Raheem Sterling there at times.
Semedo would be a cheap option who maybe won't be frustrated at not being first-choice every week at the club behind Reece James. It may be a deal to explore if the other targets Chelsea have fall through.
Benjamin Pavard and Jeremie Frimpong are two targets, and now add Nelson Semedo to that list.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United