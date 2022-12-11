Report: Chelsea Interested In World Cup Star Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina has well and truly impressed for Argentina at the World Cup, playing a massive part in their run to the semi-final of the competition. Chelsea have reportedly developed an interest.

The right-back position is somewhere Chelsea believe needs to be strengthened, and that was something they found out the hard way during Reece James injury the last few weeks.

Nahuel Molina could be someone they believe could provide competition for James.

Nahuel Molina in action for Argentina. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to MARCA in Spain, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Nahuel Molina, with his performances in the World Cup likely to be a big factor in the interest.

Molina has been sublime down the right side, and even netted a goal for Argentina in their 2-2 draw with Netherlands in the quarter final.

The right-back joined Atletico in July on a free transfer from Udinese, and has made 18 appearances for the Spanish side this season.

Chelsea have well documented interest in a new right-back, and Molina is of course only one of the names on the large list of right-backs the club are monitoring over the next few weeks.

Atletico are unlikely to be willing to part ways with Molina having only signed him to the club in July, but Chelsea will be expected to try and pry him from Spain if they fully decide to push for him.

Read More Chelsea Stories: