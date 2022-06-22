Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Is In 'Pole Position' for Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea is losing multiple center-backs this summer and Thomas Tuchel will be keen to replace them, with recent reports claiming Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt is his primary target.

With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on the way out upon the expiry of their contracts, Chelsea is looking to replace them this summer.  Recent reports by Calcio Mercato claim that Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt is Tuchel's first choice center-back target.  

De Ligt Juventus

This Calcio Mercato report claims that Chelsea is one of many clubs interested in the young defender but that the Blues are in 'pole position' to secure the signature of de Ligt this summer.  The Italian news site claims that Tuchel has identified the 22-year-old as his first-choice target to replace the two departing center-backs.  

Still only 22 years old, de Ligt could be someone that Chelsea build their long-term defensive structure around, should they win the battle for his services this summer.  After breaking through at Ajax as a teenager, the Dutchman moved to Juventus at 19 and has blossomed into a pillar of the Italian side's defense.  Chelsea will be of the belief de Ligt can smoothly transition to the English game, as he has shown his ability to quickly adapt to different leagues in the past.    

Matthijs de Ligt
With only two years left on his current deal, now could be the perfect opportunity for Chelsea to swoop on this young, experienced defender.  

