Report: Chelsea Issue Hands-Off Warning to Manchester City Over James

It is next to impossible to take the defender away from Chelsea.

Chelsea have told Manchester City that Reece James is not for sale and is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans, according to reports.

It has previously been reported that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Champions League runners up were interested in the Chelsea defender.

However, as per TalkSPORT, Chelsea have issued a hands-off warning to their Premier League rivals.

Reece James is attracting interest from Premier League Champions Manchester City (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The defender has made 84 appearances for the Blues so far and is highly rated by both the hierarchy at Chelsea and head coach Tuchel.

The club are looking to bring in James' sister, Lauren James to improve the women's team with negotiations going on for months.

The report claims that Chelsea will not entertain the possibility of selling the England international and could be set to offer him a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

The defender is set to stay at Chelsea (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Four years remain on James' current contract in west London and Chelsea aren't looking to sell the England international, who is currently at the European Championships with the Three Lions and Gareth Southgate.

Whether or not City would need James, let alone convince Chelsea of letting him go is another matter all together. With Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker already in their ranks, James would face fierce competition.

Chelsea were in the market for a new right-sided player. Achraf Hakimi of Inter Milan was of interest but PSG appear to have won the race. However, that move was not going to affect James' position in the Blues side.



