Report: Chelsea Join Arsenal In Battle To Sign Real Betis Midfielder Guido Rodriguez
Chelsea add a new name to their potential transfer list in Argentinian international Guido Rodriguez and join rival Arsenal in the race for his signature.
The 28-year-old only made the switch to Europe in 2020 after previously playing exclusively for South American teams.
A report from Estadio Deportivo claimed that Rodriguez is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football and would be a perfect replacement for N'Golo Kante should the Frenchman make a move away from London this summer.
However, Thomas Tuchel and co aren't hoping to part ways with their World Cup winning star any time soon despite his contract coming to an end in 2023.
Those at Stamford Bridge will either want to tie Kante down to a long-term deal soon, or find an adequate alternative this transfer window, so they don't lose yet another key player for free next year.
