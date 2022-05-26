Chelsea and Bayern Munich are 'pushing' to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele at the end of the season on a free transfer, according to reports.

The winger is set to depart La Liga for nothing after impressing for Xavi's side this season.

As per Santi Aouna, Chelsea are pushing to sign Dembele but face competition from Bayern Munich.

The Blues are set to complete the takeover of Todd Boehly's consortium, which will see restrictions on the club lifted as they will be allowed to engage in transfer activity.

Boehly is reportedly planning to re-open Chelsea's transfer negotiations with Dembele once he has officially been announced as the owner of the club.

It has previously been reported that Dembele is tempted by offers to leave Barcelona this summer, but unclear as to which clubs could tempt him.

Aouna states that the winger will leave for the 'best project', and this could be under his former boss Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

The Chelsea head coach is a fan of Dembele after the pair worked together during their time at Borussia Dortmund.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," Tuchel said of Dembele during the January transfer window.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

It remains to be seen as to where the Frenchman will end up but Chelsea will do their best to ensure that it is Stamford Bridge.

