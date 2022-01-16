Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Join Man Utd in Pursuit of Barcelona's Ronald Araujo

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues are in the market for a central defender with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta out of contract at the end of the season.

As per Marca via Barca Universal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on capitalising on the situation to sign Araujo in the summer transfer window.

imago1008953397h

The defender arrived at Barcelona, signing from Boston River in 2018 for a mere €1.7 million and has since become a key part of Xavi's side.

However, his current contract with the Spanish giants is set to expire in eighteen months, leading to Chelsea's interest.

Read More

But if Chelsea wish to complete the deal they will have to ward off interest from Manchester United, who are keen to add to their backline after Eric Bailly has been linked with an exit.

imago1008939117h

It has been reported that Barcelona are looking to sign Chelsea trio Christensen, Rudiger and Azpilicueta ahead of summer moves

The Catalan giants have been going through a tough financial situation recently which has limited their resources, hence their attraction being drawn to players nearing the end of their contracts.

Chelsea could look to take advantage of their financial situation, offering Araujo a way out if he cannot agree an extension in Spain.

The 22-year-old could be seen as the long-term successor to Azpilicueta if the Spaniard departs in the summer.

