Report: Chelsea Join Man Utd & PSG in Pursuit of Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer pursuit for Benfica star Darwim Nunez, according to reports.

The Uruguayan has been on fine form this season as he emerges as one of the top prospects in world football.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG are the three front-runners for the forward.

imago1010101415h

Benfica are open to a sale, with his price anticipated to be around €70 million, the report states.

Initial conversations are set to conclude in the coming weeeks, with Benfica hoping to conclude a deal early so they can seek a repalcement.

Circumstances at each of United, Chelsea and PSG mean there may have to be some time for negotiations. A new manager is yet to be installed at Old Trafford, Chelsea are going through a takeover and PSG’s pursuit hinges on Kylian Mbappe's future.

imago1011098070h

The Blues were said to be watching him last summer but did not make a move for the Uruguayan, opting to sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

The Belgian has not hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge and reinforcements could be looked at in the summer, with Nunez one of the hottests prospects in football at the moment.

However, any deal would be dependent on Chelsea being taken over as they are currently operating under a transfer embargo due to sanctions on Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are expected to have a new owner in place by May as they look to plan towards summer transfers, of which Nunez could be one.

imago1011116487h
