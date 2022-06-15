Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Join Manchester United In Battle To Sign Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea add another name to their defensive shortlist as they plan to go head-to-head with Manchester United for the Dutch fullback Denzel Dumfries.

Denzel Dumfries

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan man as he gives Romelu Lukaku the green light to return the other way on loan (via La Gazzetta Dello).

The Italian giants, however, see the deals as two completely separate transactions and are not willing to reduce the £26 million asking price.

Dumfries is in contract to 2025 so the club are in no rush to sell this summer. But, with Marcos Alonso potentially on the way out to Barcelona, the Blues will continue to fight for a deal ahead of their Premier League rival.

Dumfries at Inter Milan

Manchester United’s interest comes from their new manager and fellow Dutchman Erik ten Haag who has identified the 26-year-old as a tangible target this transfer window.

Dumfries has expressed his happiness at the club since joining a year ago, but also suggested that should he be up for a move, that working with ten Hag would be a good start. 

As United face a squad-wide rebuild, they could be a difficult force to fight off as the London side get ready to join yet another, signature race. 

