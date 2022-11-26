Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Join Race For Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Joao Felix has failed to develop into the player the world felt he could since joining Atletico Madrid from Benfica, but that may not be all the Portuguese forward's fault.

Diego Simeone and Atletico employ a style of football that doesn't exactly promote forward's like Felix, and he could certainly benefit from a move away, and Chelsea may be the team that give him that chance.

Felix is set to leave Atletico, and Chelsea have reportedly thrown their name in the hat.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Joao Felix.

According to Spanish publication MARCA, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, and could try and bring the Portuguese forward to Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

The report suggests that Felix has told the Spanish club he wants to leave, and Chelsea may have already been in contact with the agent of the player in regards to a move.

The Portuguese forward scored for his country against Ghana in a 3-2 win the other night, and Graham Potter may have been watching on at a player that could potentially become a blue in the coming months.

Joao Felix scored for Portugal against Ghana in a 3-2 win.

Chelsea are monitoring a forward player, and if Rafael Leao cannot be signed then Joao Felix could certainly become an option.

Manchester United are also interested, so Chelsea will need to be very quick if they are to sign Joao Felix.

