Report: Chelsea Join Race For Fiorentina Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

The World Cup is a chance for players to showcase their true abilities on the grandest stage of them all, and Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat certainly made the most of his chance.

Amrabat was one of Morocco's stand out players as they reached the final, coming up short against the reigning World Champions in a 2-0 defeat.

Chelsea have reportedly joined a number of clubs in the race for Amrabat.

Chelsea have joined the race for Sofyan Amrabat IMAGO / Matthias Koch

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. There are a number of clubs interested in the Moroccan.

Amrabat came close to joining Tottenham in the summer but eventually stayed in Italy with Fiorentina. Liverpool have registered a heavy interest in securing his signature.

Chelsea are looking for new midfielders to strengthen, and Amrabat would be a cheaper option than some of the crazy prices out there for more well known names.

Sofyan Amrabat is the subject of interest from a number of clubs. IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Fiorentina would want to keep Amrabat, but may not be able to considering the stature of some of the clubs looking for his signature.

Amrabat himself is likely to be interested in a move away. He was the heartbeat of the Moroccan team, and would add some steel to the Chelsea midfield.

January will be a busy month for Fiorentina, and they are expected to be receiving some calls from Todd Boehly and Chelsea.

