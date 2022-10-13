Report: Chelsea Join Race For Konrad Laimer

Chelsea are interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, according to BILD.

The Blues are reportedly keen on the Austrian's signature, with the player a free agent next summer.

Laimer is Chelsea's third RB Leipzig target, with Todd Boehly already in negotiations for Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol.

Nkunku is reportedly close to joining Chelsea IMAGO / Eibner

Laimer is another name to add to the long list of midfield targets that Chelsea have, joining Declan Rice, Edson Alvarez and Jude Bellingham on the Stamford Bridge shortlist.

The 25-year old has made 167 appearances for Leipzig since joining the club from RB Salzburg in 2017, joining Naby Keita, Peter Gulasci, Dayot Upamecano and Dominik Szoboszlai as just a few players on a long list that have played for both Red Bull clubs.

Laimer has entered his sixth season with Leipzig IMAGO / motivio

According to Fabrizio Romano, Laimer was supposedly a target of Liverpool's in the final week of the summer window before the Reds settled on bringing in Arthur from Juventus on loan.

An aggressive high-energy midfielder, Laimer is a livewire in the midfield and he would bring some much need intensity in that department as Chelsea will likely need to replace N'Golo Kante, whose injury troubles are getting the better of him as he enters his early 30s.

