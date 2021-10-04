Report: Chelsea Join Race to Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

October 4, 2021
Report: Chelsea Join Race to Sign FC Porto Winger Luis Diaz Amid Interest From Across Europe

Chelsea are interested in signing FC Porto winger Luis Diaz, according to reports. 

The 24-year-old has been previously linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in the past, however speculation has resurfaced in Portugal. 

Diaz, who played against Chelsea in the Champions League last season, has already scored six goals in eight league games this term already. 

sipa_32954511

As per A Bola in Portugal, Diaz is attracting interest from across Europe. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Liverpool already held an interest in the Colombian, and now Chelsea have joined the list of clubs. 

According to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at around £22.5 million. 

Diaz has had scouts keeping an eye on his progress with Porto, with Chelsea reportedly eyeing new attacking options following the disappointing displays of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech this season. 

sipa_35084914

Whether Diaz is a concrete target for the Blues remains to be seen, but with the January transfer window just around the corner, speculation over incomings into Thomas Tuchel's squad will no doubt continue. 

Chelsea are also considering a move for Jules Kounde next year after failing to land the Frenchman during the summer as talks stalled after the clubs couldn't come to an agreement over a transfer fee.

sipa_32954509
