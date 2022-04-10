Report: Chelsea Join Top Premier League Clubs in Race for Birmingham City Defender Nico Gordon

Birmingham City defender Nico Gordon has amassed interest from a number of clubs in England's top-flight league including Chelsea, according to reports.

The 19-year-old defender appears to have fully broken into his side's first team, having played 90 minutes in the Championship side's last six games.

Gordon has impressed upon his return to Championship action, with certain Birmingham City fans comparing him to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As reported by Nathan Gissing, Gordon has attracted interest from Chelsea, alongside the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to name a few.

Gissing goes on to report that Blues scouts have attended the youngster's last three games.

Chelsea are in the market this summer for new defenders, having suffered something of a defensive contract crisis this season.

Luckily for the west London side, centre-backs Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah signed contract extensions early on in the season.

Since then, Tuchel's side have been forced to deal with the possibility of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudier all leaving the club, with all their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Christensen has reportedly already finalised a move to FC Barcelona, while Rudiger's future remains a question mark.

His agent was spotted meeting Barcelona directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff in Catalonia, although his future is still not decided.

Azpilicueta is now unlikely to join the same Catalan club, according to reports, after an extension in his contract was triggered allowing him to stay in west London for one more year.

While the prospect of both Christensen and Rudiger remains a possibility, Tuchel will be keen to reinforce his defensive units to bolster his squad for next season.

