Report: Chelsea Join Tottenham in Pursuit of Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

Chelsea have joined Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old is one of the most promising young defenders in European football, breaking into the Italy squad in recent years.

As per La Repubblica, via Get Italian Football News, Chelsea are now interested in the defender.

imago1012192653h

Tottenham have been a long-term interested party, amplified when Conte joined the club, having coached Bastoni at Inter.

The report continues to state that Inter are willing to 'sacrifice' a player in order to make up for their financial issues in the summer.

Selling Bastoni would give Inter 'good finances', the club believe.

Chelsea are set for a defensive rebuild this summer as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart on free transfers.

imago1012236729h

Incoming owner Todd Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence, with Jules could reportedly set to be signed once the takeover is complete, having a verbal agreement with Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been spotted in London in recent days as the takeover reaches its conclusion, and tops a list of eight defensive targets for Chelsea, including Josko Gvardiol.

It is unclear as to whether Bastoni is on this list but the Italian would be a welcome addition to Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The Blues are expected to be active in the transfer market as soon as the new owners are in place, with Tuchel handed £200 million to rebuild his squad this summer.

imago1012212046h
