Report: Chelsea, Juventus & Bayern Munich Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are among a number of clubs who have shown interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away in order for Barcelona to raise funds to sign new players, with interest being showing from across Europe.

de Jong, who has played 26 times for Barcelona this season, was signed from Ajax for €75 million in 2019.

Head coach Xavi confirmed last month that the Dutch international was not for sale under no circumstances.

“He is untransferable, very important and capable to make the difference," Xavi told the media in December.

Despite Barcelona's stance, de Jong is the subject of attention from the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga, with Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich all claimed to have shown an interest, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report claims Chelsea 'came forward' for de Jong, but it appears a transfer would be highly unlikely, particularly this month with just days to go until the January window closes.

Chelsea have been linked with de Jong's teammate, Ousmane Dembele, but any incomings at Stamford Bridge before Monday's deadline are unlikely.

Thomas Tuchel has already delivered his verdict over whether or not he'd be happy if no signings were made this month.

"Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad," the German said earlier this month.

“Were Liverpool able to compete last year for the title? No. The only real difference was that they were lacking Virgil Van Dijk.

“I’ve said it many times, key players are key players because they are key in everything they do and every way in which they behave.

“Our team is a strong team and I love the ambition, I love the attitude and hunger with which we are playing. We are still brave and we are still up for a good fight, and you can trust anyone you put on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to be at the sideline.

“But it’s different if, as a player, you have to fight every single day for your place, and this is not the case in our team for too long. If you have a negative test and you are fit you have huge chances of being in the line-up.”

