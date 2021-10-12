Report: Chelsea & Juventus Set to Battle for Aurelien Tchouameni Amid Real Madrid Interest

Chelsea are set to go head to head with Juventus if they wish to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchoameni, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The youngster has attracted interest from across Europe, with Chelsea being long standing admirers.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, they will face competition from Serie A side Juventus if they wish to pursue the midfielder.

Real Madrid have also shown interest in the player, with Liverpool and Manchester City also looking at Tchouameni.

But Chelsea and Juventus won't make it easy for the Spanish side. Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs.

AS Monaco's valuation of the midfielder has been revealed, with the club wanting €60 million and Chelsea would have to meet this if they want to sign the midfielder in the future.

He joined Monaco in 2019 in a deal worth €18 million from Bordeaux and the French club are set to make huge profit when the midfielder departs.

However, Chelsea value the midfielder at 'at least' €40 million ahead of a potential bid, €20 million lower than Monaco's valuation.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will go ahead with the move but they are not alone in wanting to sign the France international.

