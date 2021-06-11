Report: Chelsea Keen On Feyenoord's Orkun Kokcu - Drogba gives seal of approval

Chelsea are interested in Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder playing in the Eredivisie in Holland and made 22 league appearances during the 2020/21 campaign - scoring three and assisting as many.

Now a new report has surfaced of Chelsea showing interest in the Dutch-born midfielder, who now has Turkish citizenship.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Chelsea have had their first meeting with Kokcu's family as they make their first attempts to try to sign the youngster.

In further information that Absolute Chelsea has obtained, Chelsea have been keen on Kokcu for over a year.

Didier Drogba played a role in the Blues expressing their interest - he told the Kokcu family that Chelsea were interested which saw the club hold the first meeting through the former Stamford Bridge striker.

Kokcu's family are keen on making the switch to west London after the European Championships this summer.

Whether or not Kokcu would feature in the first-team remains to be seen if he did make the transfer. It could be another move which adds to the large crop of players in the loan army.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

