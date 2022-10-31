Report: Chelsea Keen On Juventus Midfielder Manuel Locatelli

Jorginho's future at Chelsea has been a big topic of discussion around the club for some time, with the midfielder's contract expiring at the end of the 2022/23 season, and it is still unknown whether he will renew.

The new administration under Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali has been working to build the club in their image, first with a £200m summer transfer window, then with bringing in Graham Potter and now, by offloading players they no longer want.

Both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante will be looking to assess their futures in West London this coming January to decide if they will fight for a new deal with the Blues or, take up an offer elsewhere.

IMAGO / PA Images

Should the Italian end up leaving Chelsea next summer, it would be on a free transfer and the Serie A giants, Juventus, are looking to take advantage of it.

The Old Lady are prepared to sell Manuel Locatelli in order to bring in Jorginho and a report from the Italian outlet CMW, claims that Chelsea are one of two Premier League sides, alongside London rivals Arsenal, who are keeping an eye on the young midfielder.

The 24-year-old joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo in 2021, so the club would first have to make the switch permanent before they could sell the Italy international for a predicted £30m.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

But it is still unclear what Chelsea will eventually decide to do with either Jorginho or Kante in these next eight months.

Read More Chelsea Stories