Report: Chelsea Keen on Signing Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are interested in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli, according to reports.

The Blues appear to be keen on reinforcing their attacking options, even after they completed the club record signing of Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

The Belgian has scored four goals in seven games, marking a strong start to his second stint at the club.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea are said to be eager to sign Osimhen due to his impressive start to the season.

The Nigerian has scored six goals in as many games for his current club, including two against Leicester City in the Europa League group stage a couple of weeks ago.

At just 22-years-old, the striker still has many years ahead of him and already has 54 goals in 126 senior appearances so far in his career.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

The report suggests that Manchester City may also be interested in acquiring his services, as well as Real Madrid and PSG.

A fee of around €100 million would be required from potential suitors to let him move away from the Italian club.

Osimhen joined his current side from Lille at the start of last season and has also had spells at Charleroi and Wolfsburg.

A move to the European Champions would see him join an already talented squad and he would face a tough challenge to break into the first team ahead of Lukaku.

Chelsea are in action once again as they take on Juventus in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

