Report: Chelsea Keep an Eye on Christopher Nkunku With Long-Term Interest in the Forward

Chelsea are said to have long-term interest in RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, having watched the player for the past couple of seasons, according to reports.

The Frenchman grew up in the youth academy at Paris Saint-Germain before representing their senior team for four years.

In 2019, he moved to Leipzig, where he has grown leaps and bounds. This season, he has registering a total of 30 goals and 20 assists across his 47 appearances.

imago1011523174h

As per football.london, the 24-year-old forward has become an increasingly attractive prospects to Chelsea, who may be keen on a future move for the Frenchman.

The west London side are, however, currently unable to make any kind of move for Nkunku, until their takeover situation is completed.

Chelsea are unable to negotiate new contracts with players, as well as consider signing new ones, until the club is sold.

The report goes on to quote Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff who, earlier in the season, said that Nkunku would remain in the Bundesliga next season, despite interest from abroad.

imago1011523186h

"I've said it many times, and I'm happy to say it again: Nkunku will still be our player in the coming season."

Transfermarkt have the attacker valued at £58.5 million and considering the form he is in, Leipzig certainly have the power to negotiate with the European champions.

Chelsea's new owner however, is likely to get out their wallet in the summer to sign a big marquee signing, according to reports.

