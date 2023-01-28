Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Aleix Garcia

Chelsea are now reportedly monitoring Aleix Garcia from Girona as they look to sign a midfielder before deadline day. The club are speaking to numerous agents at the moment.

Aleix Garcia is a 25-year old midfielder and has been playing well for Girona in La Liga this season. He may not have been the first name on Chelsea's wish-list, but it could be a really intelligent signing.

Chelsea are yet to make a concrete move for any midfielder since having a bid rejected for Moises Caicedo last week.

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Aleix Garcia. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to La Liga TV, Chelsea are monitoring Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia as they look to add to their midfield in January.

Garcia played today for his team against Barcelona, and had a solid performance in the middle of the park creating the most chances in the match.

The former Manchester City man has been impressive this season and has now caught the attention of Chelsea.

Aleix Garcia could be a target for Chelsea before the end of the window. IMAGO / NurPhoto

A midfielder is something the Blue's feel is needed before the end of the window and they are working internally to try and make that happen as it stands.

Chelsea have not yet ruled out another move for Moises Caicedo but they are looking at and are in contact with alternatives.

Garcia could be one of those players and if he is it will become very clear in the next day or so before the window closes. Chelsea are expected to be active.

