Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal

Chelsea are still on the lookout for a winger to bring in to the squad, and Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk is someone who has also caught the eye internally at Chelsea.

Mudryk is one of the most highly rated young talents in the world right now but it looks more or less certain at the moment that he will move to Arsenal.

Chelsea are determined to be there if that potential deal falls through for any reason.

Chelsea are monitoring Arsenal's attempts to sign Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are keeping an eye on the Mykhailo Mudryk to Arsenal situation. Chelsea are determined to hijack the deal if Arsenal can not get it over the line.

Chelsea have had a winger signing on their radar for a number of months now, and with no new movements on their pursuit of Rafael Leao the club may feel it is better to try elsewhere for the time being.

Shaktar are reportedly holding out for around €100million for Mudryk, stating Manchester United's move for Antony as the reason they're entitled to ask that.

Arsenal have today submitted another bid for Mudryk and do look like they can get a deal over the line in the coming weeks. Mudryk is open to a move to Arsenal, so Chelsea will have to hope the deal falls apart before they can make a move.

Nothing concrete as of now, but there is interest from Chelsea. They will monitor the deal until it makes no sense anymore.

