    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Keeping Eye on De Ligt Situation as Juventus Threatened Over His Future

    Author:

    Chelsea are on red alert as Juventus have been threatened over the future of Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports. 

    The defender has entered his third season at the Italian giants after joining Ajax in the summer of 2019.

    However reports in Italy have suggested that a move away from Turin could be on the cards, with the Blues being a potential suitor should he leave. 

    sipa_35219015

    Italian news outlet Calciomercato have said that de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola "has already 'threatened' to take him away from Turin at the end of the season".

    They also suggest that contact has been made with other clubs across the continent over a potential deal for the Dutchman, including Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City.

    However, his release clause of €150 million means a deal would neither be cheap nor easy to do.

    sipa_35012211

    De Ligt has made 83 appearances for the Old Lady, with six goals to his name.

    At just 22-years-old, he is one of football's hottest prospects and a move from the Netherlands to Italy has seen him win a Serie A title, as well as the Coppa Italia last season.

    The Blues already have an abundance of talent in the centre-back position. However, some big names will see their contracts expire at the end of the season should they not sign new deals.

    Andreas Christensen is reportedly close to signing a new contract at the club, and Antonio Rudiger is also believed to be in discussions over a fresh deal, although some reports have differed over his situation.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35392011
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Keeping Eye on De Ligt Situation as Juventus Threatened Over His Future

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_35592967
    News

    Brentford Boss Thomas Frank: Chelsea Were 'Very, Very Lucky' to Beat Bees

    19 minutes ago
    sipa_34321911 (1)
    News

    Callum Hudson-Odoi Makes Premier League & Champions League Title Admission

    39 minutes ago
    sipa_35594081
    News

    'I am Not Concerned' - Thomas Tuchel Dismisses Worries Over Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

    53 minutes ago
    sipa_35594772
    News

    'It Means a Lot' - Malang Sarr Delighted After Premier League Debut

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35266724
    Transfer News

    Report: Contact Made Between Chelsea & Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35594756
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Edouard Mendy Over Ballon d'Or Nomination Snub

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35594081
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Was Tired & Isolated vs Brentford, Says Thomas Tuchel

    12 hours ago