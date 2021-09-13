Report: Chelsea 'Keeping Tabs' on Alexander Isak

Chelsea are 'keeping tabs' on Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak after a successful Euro 2020 campaign, according to reports.

The striker was previously linked with the Blues before the club opted to sign Romelu Lukaku.

As per Fichajes via Team Talk, Isak could find a move to the Premier League as Chelsea are interested in the Swede.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

The 21-year-old impressed in La Liga last season, finishing the campaign with 17 goals and two assists in his 34 league matches. This led to the youngster being named Young Player of the Season in Spain.

The Swede has a €70 million release clause in his contract, a fee that could easily be met by Chelsea if required.

However, with the Blues smashing their record transfer fee to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club, in the same position as Isak, a transfer is unlikely to happen any time soon.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Thomas Tuchel previously worked with the forward during his time at Borussia Dortmund and could see him as a longer term target.

Lukaku has started life back at Chelsea in fine fashion, scoring on his first match against Arsenal before bagging a brace against Aston Villa.

Isak has recently signed a new contract with the Spanish club, but could become available in the future as Arsenal also hold a long term interest in the forward.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube