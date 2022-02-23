Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea 'Keeping Tabs' on Availability of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise

Chelsea are said to be 'keeping tabs' on the availability of Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise, according to reports. 

The Blues are already preparing for the next season as they look to operate in the transfer market in the summer. 

Olise has been one of Palace's shining stars so far this season, and there is believed to be a lot of interest in the youngster. 

imago1010015174h

According to The Sun, via The Daily Mail, Chelsea are one of five teams who are keen on potentially signing the 20-year-old.

Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton are also included as well as Bayern Munich and Lille, who the Blues beat 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Read More

Palace were able to sign Olise from Championship side Reading in the summer, despite there being strong competition for his signature.

He has only made 16 starts in the Premier League for the Eagles, but he has amassed an impressive two goals and four assists in the division, as well as four goal contributions in two FA Cup matches.

imago1009158553h

Olise played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea at the weekend, with the Blues winning 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to Hakim Ziyech's late goal.

His potential future side are competing on multiple fronts this season, with their midweek victory against Lille seeing them edge one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the World Champions, before Christian Pulisic made it 2-0 just after the hour mark at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010003952h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Keeping Tabs' on Availability of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise

By Rob Calcutt
1 minute ago
imago1010082550h
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Make Fresh Approach for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

By Rob Calcutt
31 minutes ago
imago1010082589h
News

Report: Chelsea Granted Special Permission to Wear Club World Cup Winners Badge in Premier League

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010077512h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Can Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Links

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010077982h
News

'A Phenomenal Job' - Christian Pulisic Applauds Thiago Silva for Champions League Performance Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1007454972h
News

'This is a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Exclusion

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010079810h
News

'I'm Feeling Very Good' - Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update After His Goal Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago
imago1007947012h
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Liverpool Fitness Update Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago