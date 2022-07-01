Report: Chelsea Keeping Tabs on Burnley Attacker Maxwell Cornet

Chelsea are eyeing up a potential transfer for Burnley and Ivory Coast attacker Maxwell Cornet.

With Chelsea looking to add to their attacking options this summer, Cornet has emerged as a surprise name that the Blues are being linked with and he is available for only £17.5 million.

After a six year stay in the top flight the Clarets where relegated from the Premier League and their 25 year-old Ivorian is one of many big name players that could depart the club following their relegation.

Cornet became a surprise signing for Burnley when he became the club's record signing last summer, after joining from French side Lyon.

Burnley finished 18th in the Premier League last season and sacked manager Sean Dyche with 8 games of the season to play.

Despite a poor season, Cornet was by far Burnley's stand out player and registered an impressive 10 goals/assists in 26 league matches for his side last season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked to many attacking players with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha all looking likely to head to Stamford Bridge this summer, however with the latter looking likely with personal terms proving difficult, the Blues could turn their attention to Cornet.

