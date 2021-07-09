Report: Chelsea 'Keeping Tabs' on Harry Kane's Future at Spurs

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is believed to want to leave Spurs in the hope of a new challenge, winning trophies at club level.

Manchester City are the frontrunners for his signature this summer but Chelsea are keeping an eye on his situation.

As per ESPN, Thomas Tuchel's side are 'keeping tabs' on his future and the forward is on their list of possible striking targets along with Erling Haaland.

City are reported to have made a £100 million bid for Kane which both clubs deny. It remains extremely unlikely that Spurs would sell Kane to Chelsea.

Kane is yet to have contact with Spurs' new boss Nuno Espirito Santo or their new Director of Football Fabio Paratici.

Paratici said: “We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal. I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy him too. He’s one of the best strikers in the world.

“I’ve not had any conversation with him (Kane) yet - just because I don’t want to disturb our players during the European Championships. He’s an incredible striker."

Kane's response to those comments were: "Of course, as a player, you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do. I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday.

“To get praise from big people from football is great, it gives you confidence, it gives you motivation so of course it’s nice to hear.”

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

