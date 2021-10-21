Report: Chelsea Keeping Tabs on Youri Tielemans' Future at Leicester City Amid Contract Rejection

Chelsea are remaining attentive to Youri Tielemans' contract situation at Leicester City, according to reports.

The 24-year-old's deal at the King Power Stadium is set to expire in 2023 and the Foxes are attempting to tie the Belgian down to extend his stay in the Midlands.

But as per 90min, Tielemans has rejected their latest contract offer, however this isn't an indication he wanted to leave anytime soon.

It has led to clubs across Europe monitoring his situation. including a whole of Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all 'attentive' to his future.

Chelsea have been linked with several midfielders of late. Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni and now Tielemans. This comes after they landed Saul Niguez on a season-long loan deal on Deadline Day.

What has been said about Tielemans' future?

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: "There will obviously be talks with the club in terms of his contract but I continue to work with him and help him improve as a player. That’s my only focus.

"He is an outstanding player, one of Europe’s top midfielders. He is integral to our game and a joy to work with - a super professional. A young player with that focus is great to see."

