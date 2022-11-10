Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Keeping Track Of Guadalajara Winger Alexis Vega

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Chelsea are keeping track of Mexican winger and Guadalajara player Alexis Vega.

Chelsea's scouting network have been busy since the new takeover, and they are not being given a chance to rest as they have been again put to work, this time in the lovely lands of Mexico.

Alexis Vega is a 24-year old Mexican winger who plays for Mexican club Guadalajara, and Chelsea have taken an interest in his progress. The player will be watched by the club in the upcoming World Cup.

Chelsea are likely to be interested to see does his quality show against the best oppositions in the world.

Alexis Vega

Alexis Vega scored last night for Mexico.

According to Give Me Sport, Chelsea are keeping track of the progress of Mexican winger Alexis Vega, and will be watching how he performs in the upcoming World Cup to develop a true knowledge of how good he is.

Vega has 21 caps for Mexico, and has scored four goals for the national team. He started his career at Toluca in Mexico, and signed for current club Guadalajara in 2019.

In 196 career games, Alexis Vega has 39 goals and 36 assists. Two of his four Mexico goals have came in the last two games against Ecuador and Iran.

Alexis Vega

Chelsea are tracking the progress of Alexis Vega.

Chelsea will be watching him with hope in the World Cup, and an impressive campaign could realistically earn him a move to the Premier League to live out a dream. 

All eyes on Alexis Vega and Mexico in the World Cup.

