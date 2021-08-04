Report: Chelsea's Jules Kounde Talks Stall as West Ham 'Freeze' Move For Kurt Zouma

The deal has become a lot more complicated.

Chelsea's deal to bring Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge from Sevilla has become more difficult as West Ham have frozen negotiations with Kurt Zouma, according to reports in Spain.

The Sevilla defender has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea but a move could prove difficult.

As per Goal Espana, there is 'no movement that can unblock the situation' as West Ham 'freeze' negotiations with Kurt Zouma.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The French international, who has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract, is on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs after a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Julen Lopetegui's side.

It appeared that Chelsea had won the race for the defender, who has already agreed personal terms with the London club, however now there has been a complication.

The Spanish outlet reports that Zouma is prioritising staying in the Premier League rather than accept a move in part-exchange for Kounde.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Zouma is not in any rush to leave Chelsea and does not want to be involved in a potential exchange that will see him end up in La Liga.

It has been reported that Zouma would prefer a move to fellow London club West Ham over a transfer to Sevilla, making a deal more difficult in Chelsea's pursuit for Kounde.

Chelsea consider Zouma's departure as 'key' to securing Kounde but with West Ham deciding to 'freeze the negotiations' for Zouma, Chelsea are left in a tricky situation.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube