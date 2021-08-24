Report: Chelsea & Kurt Zouma Reach 'Definitive Agrement' With West Ham Ahead of Move

Kurt Zouma, Chelsea and West Ham have all reached a 'definitive agreement' for the defender's transfer to the Irons, according to reports.

Zouma had been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge with Chelsea eyeing up Sevilla's Jules Kounde this summer.

Several reports have stated that Zouma will leave Chelsea this summer and the deal is all but done.

GFFN first broke the news as they reported that all parties involved in the transfer have reached a 'definitive agreement' for the transfer, which will cost the Hammers €30 million.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed this news moments later as he reported that there were a few last details to be completed.

Romano continues to report that the Irons are 'closing on' the deal, which is in the final stages on the player's side. The last details must be completed before the deal is done but this should not be an issue.

It was previously reported that Zouma's wages were a stumbling block for West Ham, but this appears to have now been resolved.

The move will open space in Chelsea's squad for Sevilla's Kounde to sign after the Blues agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Zouma was reportedly set to be used as a makeweight in the deal for Kounde but preferred to stay in London rather than move to the La Liga outfit, now the Blues will use money raised from his transfer to pay Kounde's release clause.

Trevoh Chalobah is also set to stay with the first team squad this season, taking Zouma's place as a rotation option in defence.

