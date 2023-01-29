Report: Chelsea Launch New Pursuit For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea renewed their interest in Enzo Fernandez last week, and they are now set to launch a new attack to try and sign the player in the final days of the January transfer window.

Benfica have been clear in what they want in terms of the price range for Enzo, and they expect the club that are interested in signing him to pay his release clause of €120million.

Chelsea are set to ignore that and launch a new bid for the player worth €100million.

Chelsea are set to launch a new bid for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Chelsea are set to launch a new bid for Enzo Fernandez worth €100million. Chelsea want a midfielder before the end of January and Fernandez is the main target.

Negotiations fell apart weeks ago when Chelsea launched a bid Benfica felt insulted by, but they are now to try and repair the relationship with the Portuguese side and launch a €100million bid.

They are also expected to try and include a player in the deal for Enzo, but the player they are expected to offer has not been named as of yet. Hakim Ziyech could be one of the names.

Benfica will have the final decision, and if Rui Costa does not see the deal acceptable the player will not leave. Enzo will not force a move and is focusing on his football as things stand.

No agreement yet but Chelsea are hoping to find one in the final days of the window.

Read More Chelsea Stories: