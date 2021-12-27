Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea 'Launch' Themselves for Signing of Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

Author:

Chelsea have 'launched' themselves for a potential signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt amid interest from London rivals Tottenham, according to reports.

The Italian side are looking to sell the Dutch centre-back in an attempt to raise funds following reports of serious financial issues at the club.

De Ligt has received interest from several clubs across Europe including the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

imago1008841285h

As per SPORT, via Sport Witness, both Chelsea and Tottenham are said to have 'launched' themselves to sign the defender amid interest from Barcelona.

The two London sides are in a better financial position than the Catalan club, but Xavi's side are said to be listing several first team players on the transfer market to raise funds ahead of the January transfer window.

Read More

The report states that the 'bidding' for the player has started and the clubs are positioning themselves in front of the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

Despite not having hit the ground running at Juventus as many expected, de Ligt is still 22-years-old and his potential could be endless.

imago1008604057h

Chelsea are certainly interested in signing a centre-back with certain reports suggesting that Jules Kounde is their prime target.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently facing a contract headache with the contracts of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all expiring at the end of the season.

With Rudiger expected to leave the Blues, reinforcement at centre-back will be key for Tuchel and Kounde and de Ligt are both young, meaning they could serve as big investments for the future of the club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008841285h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Launch' Themselves for Signing of Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

18 seconds ago
imago1008857998h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Eye Up Swap Deal Between Eden Hazard And Chelsea's Reece James

30 minutes ago
imago1006809175h (2)
News

Official: Chelsea Named Best Men's Club of the Year

1 hour ago
imago1008782113h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why N'Golo Kante's Absence Could Prove Disastrous for Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1007574439h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Brighton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1005596619h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Brighton | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1008597926h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Brighton | Premier League

3 hours ago
imago1008604085h
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Centre-Back Jules Kounde Still Wants to Sign for Chelsea

3 hours ago