Report: Chelsea 'Launch' Themselves for Signing of Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea have 'launched' themselves for a potential signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt amid interest from London rivals Tottenham, according to reports.

The Italian side are looking to sell the Dutch centre-back in an attempt to raise funds following reports of serious financial issues at the club.

De Ligt has received interest from several clubs across Europe including the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As per SPORT, via Sport Witness, both Chelsea and Tottenham are said to have 'launched' themselves to sign the defender amid interest from Barcelona.

The two London sides are in a better financial position than the Catalan club, but Xavi's side are said to be listing several first team players on the transfer market to raise funds ahead of the January transfer window.

The report states that the 'bidding' for the player has started and the clubs are positioning themselves in front of the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

Despite not having hit the ground running at Juventus as many expected, de Ligt is still 22-years-old and his potential could be endless.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Chelsea are certainly interested in signing a centre-back with certain reports suggesting that Jules Kounde is their prime target.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently facing a contract headache with the contracts of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all expiring at the end of the season.

With Rudiger expected to leave the Blues, reinforcement at centre-back will be key for Tuchel and Kounde and de Ligt are both young, meaning they could serve as big investments for the future of the club.

