Report: Chelsea Now Favourites to Sign Jack Grealish

Chelsea are emerging as the favourites to land Aston Villa star Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's focus is currently on England at the European Championships but it hasn't stopped the transfer speculation surrounding the midfielder.

After another bright season, netting seven times and provided 12 assists in all competitions, Grealish has attracted interest from both Manchester clubs.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But as per reports in Spain, Chelsea are now reportedly leading the race for Grealish who still has four years left on his current deal.

He is valued at £58.5 million by Transfermarkt but it would cost a lot more to convince Villa of even being tempted to their let their star man and prized-asset leave the club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube