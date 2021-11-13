Report: Chelsea Lead Race for Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in football and has therefore attracted a lot of attention from some of Europe's top clubs.

He was the subject of interest for the Blues during the summer transfer window, with the European Champions keen to make a potential move for him again.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to TuttoJuve, Monaco would allow the midfielder to leave the club in the summer for around €50 million.

The reports also states that Chelsea are in pole position to sign the Frenchman, with the west London side having the funds required to sign him.

It is also believed the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid have enquired about the youngster, meaning there could be tough competition for his signature next summer.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tchouameni has made 12 appearances so far this season for the Ligue 1 side, scoring twice from midfield.

He can operate in the centre of the pitch, but is primarily used as a defensive midfielder.

A move to Chelsea would see him face tough competition for places, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all being key players in the midfield positions for the Blues.

Jorginho would also be a regular starter that Tchouameni would have to compete with, but there having been questions raised over the Italian's future at the club, with recent reports hinting he could make a return to Napoli.

