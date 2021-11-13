Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Lead Race for AS Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni

    Author:

    Chelsea are leading the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, according to reports. 

    The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in football and has therefore attracted a lot of attention from some of Europe's top clubs.

    He was the subject of interest for the Blues during the summer transfer window, with the European Champions keen to make a potential move for him again.

    imago1007222198h

    According to TuttoJuve, Monaco would allow the midfielder to leave the club in the summer for around €50 million.

    The reports also states that Chelsea are in pole position to sign the Frenchman, with the west London side having the funds required to sign him.

    It is also believed the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid have enquired about the youngster, meaning there could be tough competition for his signature next summer.

    Read More

    imago1007052522h

    Tchouameni has made 12 appearances so far this season for the Ligue 1 side, scoring twice from midfield.

    He can operate in the centre of the pitch, but is primarily used as a defensive midfielder.

    A move to Chelsea would see him face tough competition for places, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all being key players in the midfield positions for the Blues.

    Jorginho would also be a regular starter that Tchouameni would have to compete with, but there having been questions raised over the Italian's future at the club, with recent reports hinting he could make a return to Napoli.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007793258h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Lead Race for Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni

    49 seconds ago
    imago1003333690h (1)
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Saturday 13 November

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007931182h
    News

    'I Want to be The Best I Can be' - Ethan Ampadu Speaks on His Chelsea Future

    1 hour ago
    imago1006428120h
    News

    Christian Pulisic Nets on USMNT Return vs Mexico Following Ankle Injury

    1 hour ago
    imago1007748545h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make Decision on Hakim Ziyech's Future

    2 hours ago
    imago1007758696h
    Transfer News

    Report: Hakim Ziyech 'Pushing' for January Chelsea Exit Amid Borussia Dortmund

    6 hours ago
    imago1007848774h (1)
    News

    Jorginho's Agent Delivers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Napoli Return Links

    16 hours ago
    imago1007848774h
    News

    Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Want to Renew Contract

    17 hours ago