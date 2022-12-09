Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

Skip to main content
IMAGO / Richard Wareham

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Denzel Dumfries.

Denzel Dumfries has been brilliant for Netherlands in the World Cup so far, but Chelsea's interest in the Dutch defender dates back to the summer. The club have monitored the player for a while now.

Inter Milan are not keen on allowing Dumfries to leave, and any bid that would take the defender away from the club would have to be higher than £25million at the very least.

Denzel Dumfries

Dumfries is said to definitely be leaving Inter Milan within the next few months, and at the moment Chelsea are reported as favourites to win the race to sign the player.

Chelsea are actively looking for a right-back, and have a number of targets outside of Dumfries. 

Denzel Dumfries

Malo Gusto, Josip Juranovic and Jeremie Frimpong are other players the club have been linked with, and they are almost certain to move for one of those players in January.

Dumfries has been extremely impressive for Netherlands in the World Cup, and has kept other Chelsea target Jeremie Frimpong out of the team.

It will be up to Chelsea which player they feel suits them the best going forward, and it is expected to be clear after the World Cup.

