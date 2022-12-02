Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea are leading the pack in the race for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Josko Gvardiol put in a brilliant performance yesterday for Croatia against Belgium to help secure his countries passage to the next stage of the World Cup, and Chelsea fans will have been watching.

Gvardiol has been heavily linked with Chelsea since the summer when they had a bid turned down for the player. The Blues have not given up on the chase since.

Chelsea reportedly lead the race to sign the Croatian defender.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Josko Gvardiol.

According to Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy, Chelsea are leading the race for Josko Gvardiol, and are currently favourites to sign the player.

Chelsea want a new defender in the coming months to help lessen the burden when Thiago Silva eventually leaves, and Gvardiol is one of the priority targets.

Juventus also have an interest in the player, but Chelsea lead the race over the Italian club, who have well documented financial problems at the moment.

Gvardiol's stock will likely go up after the World Cup, but Chelsea have been in talks with Leipzig since before and are likely to have some sort of fee already quoted for the player.

`Josko Gvardiol in action for Croatia last night.

The player is certainly a target for Graham Potter, and the saga will be one to keep an eye on. January may be too soon for the player to sign though. 

With Christopher Nkunku already a Chelsea player, it will be no surprise to see Josko Gvardiol follow his team-mate in the coming months.

