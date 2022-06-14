Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt

Chelsea are 'leading a squad of suitors' for Juventus centre-half Matthijs de Ligt, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG currently hold interest in the Dutchman but as things stand, the Blues are winning the race.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both departing Stamford Bridge, it puts further emphasis on the club to get a new defender.

De Ligt Juventus

De Ligt was part of Ajax's Champions League semi-final team back in 2019 which later on earned him a $75 million move to Italian champions Juventus.

However, the grass hasn't been so green on the other side, with the 22-year-old only winning three trophies so far with The Old Lady.

De Ligt has attracted a lot of attention since he burst on the scene. A whole host of Premier League giants, such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, have had their names linked to the defender.

Reports say a figure in the region of £65 million would make Juventus consider. De Ligt's high wages of £280,000-a-week make the club want to offload him if they get a suitable offer.

Is De Ligt the answer for Chelsea? 

It is thought that Tuchel will bring in more than one centre-halffor depth.

