Report: Chelsea Leading Race for Leeds United Star Raphinha

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Leeds United's Raphinha this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has a lot of admirers due to his impressive form this season.

As per FootballTransfers, Chelsea are leading the race for the Brazilian and he could be available for a cut price this summer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The report states that the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated and if they stay up he has a minimum fee release clause of €75m, which means that Leeds cannot stop any club who bids that amount.

The Blues have already reportedly held talks with his entourage over a potential move at the end of the season despite no official offer being tabled as of yet.

football.london previously reported that Chelsea have held an interest in Raphinha since his days at Rennes during the 2019/20 campaign when Blues scouts were watching Senegalese international Edouard Mendy, as well as 19-year-old Edouardo Camavinga.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Raphinha was strongly linked with the Blues ahead of the January transfer window, but the 25-year-old ended up staying at Leeds.

His contract expires in 2024 and could extend his deal at Leeds, which would get rid of either release clauses and hand Chelsea a massive blow.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with the winger, who they attempted to sign last summer according to reports, and could offer Thomas Tuchel's side serious competition for the impressive winger when the transfer window opens.

