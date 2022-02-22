Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Leading Race for Leeds United Star Raphinha

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Leeds United's Raphinha this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has a lot of admirers due to his impressive form this season.

As per FootballTransfers, Chelsea are leading the race for the Brazilian and he could be available for a cut price this summer.

imago1009765828h

The report states that the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated and if they stay up he has a minimum fee release clause of €75m, which means that Leeds cannot stop any club who bids that amount.

The Blues have already reportedly held talks with his entourage over a potential move at the end of the season despite no official offer being tabled as of yet.

Read More

football.london previously reported that Chelsea have held an interest in Raphinha since his days at Rennes during the 2019/20 campaign when Blues scouts were watching Senegalese international Edouard Mendy, as well as 19-year-old Edouardo Camavinga.

imago1009777876h

Raphinha was strongly linked with the Blues ahead of the January transfer window, but the 25-year-old ended up staying at Leeds.

His contract expires in 2024 and could extend his deal at Leeds, which would get rid of either release clauses and hand Chelsea a massive blow.

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with the winger, who they attempted to sign last summer according to reports, and could offer Thomas Tuchel's side serious competition for the impressive winger when the transfer window opens.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009765828h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Leading Race for Leeds United Star Raphinha

By Nick Emms
46 seconds ago
imago1004950363h
News

Revealed: The UEFA Decision That Could Affect Chelsea if They Reach Champions League Final

By Nick Emms
30 minutes ago
imago1002376160h
Features/Opinions

Comment: The Pros and Cons of Eden Hazard's Potential Chelsea Homecoming

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1009244514h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in LOSC Lille's Jonathan David

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1008956551h
News

Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009904532h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Holding Eden Hazard Talks With Real Madrid Over Loan Move

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago0045661933h
News

Simulated Chelsea vs LOSC Lille: Who Came Out on Top for Champions League Last-16 Tie

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1009775480h (1)
News

'In My Element' - Mason Mount Provides Injury Update Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final

By Jago Hemming
4 hours ago