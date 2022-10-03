Skip to main content
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Chelsea Leading Race To Sign AC Milan Forward Rafael Leao

Chelsea are leading the race for Rafael Leao, as they look to make a second big signing after Christopher Nkunku.

The headlines today will all be about Chelsea nearly wrapping up a deal for Christopher Nkunku, but in the background the club are reportedly still pushing for AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

Negotiations over a new contract for Leao are at a standstill at the moment despite Milan being confident he will sign a new deal, and Chelsea are interested in taking advantage of the break in negotiations.

The club had a bid worth over £100million rejected for Leao at the end of the summer, but are expected and prepared to try again.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea are leading the race for Rafael Leao.

According to Corriere Della Sera in Italy, Chelsea are ahead of the pack of clubs when it comes to the signature of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. Leao is a player that nearly every club in Europe would love to have, but Chelsea are currently frontrunners.

Leao is unlikely to be sold for any less than £100million, but Paulo Maldini has said that no player is untouchable, and everyone has a price these days. The club are hopeful of renewing Leao's contract, which expires in June 2024.

Rafael Leao

Chelsea will face Rafael Leao on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Christopher Nkunku is a player Chelsea are close to signing as he has agreed a pre-contract to sign next summer, and the club will be then looking to turn their attention fully towards their pursuit of Leao. 

It is a deal that is far from close, but certainly one that's worth keeping an eye out for.

