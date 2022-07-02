Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Learn Price Of French World Cup Winning Defender

Chelsea have reportedly been told that they will have to pay up to £43 million if they look to sign PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe this summer window.

After the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, the blues defence looks to be wounded. The Blues are expected to sign at least two new centre backs this summer to rebuild their defence. 

Kimpembe PSG

Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt have been on Chelsea's radar for sometime now as the Blues push to make their first signing of the Summer. It seems that Kimpembe will now join the long list of defenders that could potentially join the Blues. 

Kimpembe made 41 appearances for the French Champions last season scoring two goals in the process. The French international has two years left on his current contract. 

According to Foot Mercato , PSG have the intention of keeping Kimpembe but they would be open to offers if the asking price is right. 

imago0035939264h
The Frenchmen joined PSG in 2005 through their academy where he worked his way up to the first team. Since then he has made 220 appearances for the club winning multiple trophies in the process. 

With manager Mauricio Pochettio set to be leaving the club, could this potentially set a pathway for other players to follow ? With fellow team mate Neymar also linked to Chelsea. 

